Nizar: Ipoh airport to be expanded before next general election

IPOH, March 19 — The Perak government will expand the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) airport here before its term expires, said Investment, Industry and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

He said the state was actively discussing this with Putrajaya.

“We are working hard to quickly expand the existing airport. Once it is expanded, it would be advantageous to businesses,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat building here today after opening the China-Perak government and enterprises collaborations conference, the Sungai Rapat assemblyman said the current 2km runway did not meet international standards and must be extended by 50 per cent.

“Because of that, homes will be relocated,” he said, adding that the state government wants to ensure the SAS Airport becomes a regional airport.

“We are not interested in taking in flights from London or New York. They can go to KLIA. We want flights from New Delhi, Guangzhou, Bangkok and Hong Kong,” he said, adding that the state would inform later when tender for the expansion projects would be called.

Aside from lengthening the runway, Nizar said the terminal would also be upgraded.

“Currently after touching down, passengers need to walk on tarmac to the arrival hall. We want to have an airway bridge. We also want to separate the arrival and departure halls,” he said.

On the conference, Nizar said it was to encourage Bumiputera entrepreneurs to tap the Chinese market.

“They can use the opportunity to market halal products to other countries,” he added.