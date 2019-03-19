Met Dept: More areas on alert-level as temperatures continue to climb

Malaysia's landmark KL Tower is silhouetted as the sun rises in Kuala Lumpur on September 19, 2013. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Thirty areas in the peninsula are reported to be in the alert level with the temperature reaching between 35 and 37 degrees Celcius today compared with 23 areas yesterday.

Based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET) updated reading as at 4.45pm today, there were seven new areas namely Pulau Langkawi (Kedah), Bayan Lepas (Penang), Kuala Krai (Kelantan), Selama and Manjung (Perak), Jempol (Negeri Sembilan), as well as Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah (Melaka).

Meanwhile, Chuping in Perlis; Sik, Baling and Kulim (Kedah); Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Batang Padang (Perak); Jerantut, Raub, Temerloh, Maran and Bentong (Pahang); Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Klang and Petaling (Selangor); Rembau and Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan; Tangkak in Johor and Kuala Lumpur remained at Level 1.

Pendang, Kedah remained at level two (heat wave level) that is with the temperature reaching between 37 and 40 degrees Celcius since March 17.

Meanwhile Port Dickson, which recorded the maximum temperature of less than 35 degrees Celcius yesterday was reported to return to Level 1 (alert) today.

Meanwhile, Sabah and Sarawak recorded a daily maximum temperature of less than 35 degrees Celcius. — Bernama