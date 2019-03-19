Marine police seizes contraband liquor worth over RM470,00

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang with the seized contraband liquor at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi, Johor Baru March 19, 2019. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — The Region Two marine police confiscated 120 boxes of contraband liquor valued at RM470,400 after stopping a pick-up truck in an operation at Taman Pulai Bayu here yesterday.

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the team also arrested the 36-year-old local man driving the pick-up truck in the 9.25am operation.

He said the operation was based on information by the marine police intelligence and operations team about two months ago on the movement of a syndicates that is believed to have been active for the past half year.

“The team conducted a two hour surveillance before stopping the vehicle and arresting the suspect. We found 120 boxes containing 1,440 bottles of contraband liquor worth RM420,200 in the vehicle,” said Khiu at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi here today.

The boxes contained 552 bottles of Maxwell Blended Scotch Whiskey and 888 bottles of King Robert Blended Scotch Whiskey.

Police also seized the vehicle worth about RM40,000, bringing the total seizure value to RM510,400.

Khiu said the suspect was remanded four days from today to assist in the investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1957.