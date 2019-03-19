Marine Dept bans company following Langkawi passenger ferry blaze

Dragon Star’s ferry caught fire with 52 people on board after departing from the Langkawi Ferry Terminal to Kuala Perlis on February 25. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Marine Department has cancelled all Dragon Star Shipping Sdn Bhd’s passenger ferry routes from three terminals after one of its ferries caught fire off Langkawi on February 25 this year.

The department said in a statement that the cancellation came into effect yesterday, pointing out that the company is prohibited from operating from the passenger terminal in Kuah in Langkawi, Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis.

“The decision was made after checks on the company’s service record. The level of passenger safety management was unsatisfactory and gave rise to possible safety risks for passengers,” the department said.

Dragon Star’s ferry caught fire with 52 people on board after departing from the Langkawi Ferry Terminal to Kuala Perlis.

The fire was believed to have started in the vessel’s engine compartment. There were no fatalities.

The Marine Department had suspended the company’s operations the day after the incident for an investigation to be carried out.