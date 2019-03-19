Four areas in Pahang and Melaka record unhealthy API readings

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Four areas in Pahang and Melaka recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as at 12 noon today.

Based on the latest readings from the website of the Department of Environment (DoE), Rompin and Balok Baru Kuantan in Pahang recorded the highest API readings of 192 and 157 respectively.

In Melaka, Bukit Rambai recorded an API reading of 112, while Alor Gajah, 103.

API readings 0 to 50 are categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous).

Meanwhile, 60 other DoE stations across the country recorded moderate API readings, including three areas in Sabah, namely Kimanis (84), Kota Kinabalu (63) and Keningau (62).

Labuan also recorded a moderate reading of the API at 52.

Latest API readings are available every hour at http://apims.doe.gov.my. — Bernama