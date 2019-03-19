Bomba urges Sarawakians to stop open burning as dry weather sets in

Firemen extinguish a wildfire at Kuala Tatau in Bintulu March 19, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Bomba

KUCHING, March 19 — The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is seeking the cooperation of the public to stop open burning activities that could lead to wildfires during the prevailing dry season, especially in the northern region of Sarawak.

In making the appeal, its director Khirudin Drahman said as at 5pm today, 147 cases of wildfires and open burning activities, involving 106 hectares, have been reported since the beginning of this month.

Eight of the 147 cases of wildfires were reported today alone, he added.

Khirudin said most of the wildfires occurred in the Miri and Limbang divisions which have experienced dry weather over the past few weeks.

“Some wildfires were also started by lit cigarette butts thrown onto the roadside by careless motorists,” he said today.

Khirudin also said firefighters have been called to put out fires which started from open burning activities at oil palm plantations.

He said the department has received reports that an oil palm company in Mukah was responsible for open burning on 4.5 hectares and that a wildfire at Jalan Pandaruan in Limbang has spread to about 10 hectares.

He advised the public to report open burning activities to Bomba, the Department of Environment and local authorities.