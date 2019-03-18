Wisma Putra awaiting clearance to bring home remains of Malaysians killed in Lombok

Marzuki said the process for obtaining the clearance was being handled by the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta. — Bernama pic

UTRAJAYA, March 18 ― The Foreign Ministry is waiting for the clearance to bring home the remains of two Malaysians who were killed in the earthquake that hit Lombok, Indonesia, yesterday (March 17), said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

He said the remains of Malaysians Datin Tai Siew Kim and Lim Sai Wah were currently placed in a hospital in Lombok.

Marzuki said the process for obtaining the clearance was being handled by the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta.

“The remains are expected to be flown straight from Lombok to Kuala Lumpur and not through Jakarta,” he told reporters here today.

Apart from the two victims, the Wisma Putra today confirmed seven other Malaysians were injured and receiving treatment at the Lombok Hospital while 13 others survived the tragedy.

All 22 Malaysians were reported to be in the Tiu Kelep Senaru Waterfall when a quake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit East Lombok-West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia yesterday.

