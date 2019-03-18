Sarawak council chief urges thought leaders not to provoke religious friction

Sarawak Woman and Family council chairperson Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah (seated, second left) speaks at a press conference in Kuching March 18 2019. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 18 ― Sarawak Woman and Family Council (SWFC) today called upon all opinion leaders across the globe, such as politicians, community leaders, and civil societies, not to incite hatred by demonising Islam or any other faith.

Chairman Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said they instead should unhesitatingly condemn extremism in all its forms, including the recent shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed 50 Muslims and injured dozens of others.

“No race or religion should be subject to fear and bigotry anywhere ― no school, home, or workplace should breed such harmful attitudes,” she said.

“All should be safe to pray safely whether it is in a mosque, church, temple, synagogue, or in their own homes,” she told reporters after addressing the Interfaith Forum held in conjunction with the International Harmony Week here.

Fatimah, who is also Sarawak’s minister of welfare, community wellbeing, women, family and childhood development, said people should not judge one another by one's race or beliefs, or the colour of their skin or where they are from.

“Nor let us condemn a community due to the actions of a few,” she said.

“Outraged as we are by the terrible massacre in Christchurch our reactions need to be ones which break the polarization and hate which is trying to divide communities.

“This is the time for us all to unite across faiths and work to stop violence and replace it with understanding and respect,” she said, adding that people should never allow hatred and anger against Muslims or other faiths take root in their hearts.

Fatimah said SWFC condemns in the strongest terms the senseless, cold-blooded act of terror on the shootings inside two mosques in Christchurch.

“We pray for the souls of the dead and for the speedy recovery of those injured. We also pray for all who have been traumatized by this horrendous act.

“We hope that they find the strength and support they need to face this tragedy and work through the psychological pain it has caused,” she added.

She said SWFC applauded the New Zealand government determination to maintain the unity, diversity and peace for which the country is known, believing that the New Zealanders willl do all in their power to bring all the perpetrators of this massacre to justice.

“They have experienced a heinous crime of unimaginable proportion in two mosques violating the sanctity of these places of worship,” she said.

Fatimah said targeting of mosques appeared to be the work of a few extremists but it is apparent Islamophobia is driving such actions and needs to be roundly addressed as does extreme nationalism which vilifies migrants and any ideology spreading hate of our fellow human beings.