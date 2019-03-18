Residents discover another possible chemical dump in Pasir Gudang

The barrels, believed to contain chemical waste, were discovered under a bridge near Sungai Sembilan, a short distance away from Sungai Kim Kim. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 18 ― Johor residents claimed today another possible chemical spill near Sungai Kim Kim after they discovered seven blue barrels dumped under a bridge.

The barrels were discovered under a bridge near Sungai Sembilan at Taman Tanjung Puteri Resort, which is just 500 meters away from SMK Tanjung Puteri Resort, one of the 111 schools that had been ordered to close since last Wednesday due to the chemical pollution of Sungai Kim Kim.

The blue barrels, believed to contain chemical waste, were found dumped underneath a bridge that connects motorists between Taman Tanjung Puteri and Taman Pasir Putih.

Taman Tanjung Puteri Resort resident Ahmad Roh Ariffin claimed that the liquid from the barrels have already seeped into the river and caused a rancid-like odour.

“We found the barrels last Thursday and have informed the authorities about it, but no action was taken.

“The residents here are worried as the odour is really bad and there are some residents that have complained of breathing difficulties and nausea,” said Ahmad when contacted today.

At press time, police have arrived and cordoned off the area.

Malay Mail is awaiting a response from the Johor Department of Environment (DOE).

The alleged illegal dumping of chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim on March 7 has poisoned over 1,000 people including school children, but no fatalities were reported.