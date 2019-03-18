No merit to Perak Umno’s claim of plot to remove MB, DAP rep says

Perak DAP deputy chairman Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh March 18, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 18 — Perak DAP deputy chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said tiday that the allegation made by Perak Umno that the plot to remove Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is still alive has no credibility.

“I don’t see any merit in the allegation made by the Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad. There is not substance in it. I think this is his routine as the Opposition leader.

“Maybe when they (Barisan Nasional) were the government it might be possible, but as far as I concern, in Pakatan Harapan (PH) government we have rules, procedures and standard practice in changing the government,” he told reporters after attending the Ungku Omar Polytechnic’s career fair here.

Last Thursday, Saarani alleged that a state executive councillor in Ahmad Faizal’s administration had met with Umno assemblymen again.

Saarani claimed that a state exco was still lobbying to become the mentri besar and have received the blessing of Putrajaya.

“I just wondered since when the state Opposition leader has been appointed as the spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Department.

“Because he also claims that this particular exco has been going around using the Prime Minister’s name to bring down Ahmad Faizal, which was already denied by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad two days ago,” said Aziz Bari.

On Saturday, it was reported that Mahathir had denied rumours that moves to replace current Ahmad Faizal has his blessings.

The State Education, Science, Environment, Green Technology and Information Committee chairman also said that he did not know who is the state executive councillor Saarani is referring to.

When ask to comment on a message circulated in WhatsApp, which says that BN will take an oath at the palace 2pm today to take the state government, Aziz Bari said it could be rumours.

“I got this news last week itself, but nothing happened. So I’m not sure what become viral on social media, but I’m sure it is a fake news.

“Maybe the outsiders may think they are good at mathematics and claims that they have more than 30 seats to take the state government, but we as the players in the field don’t think that it is not that easy to topple the state government,” he said.

“You can’t enter the palace to change the government like entering a mamak restaurant. It is not that easy, so please don’t believe such rumours,” he added.

Aziz Bari also said Umno might have succeeded in changing the Perak Pakatan Rakyat government back in 2009 as Putrajaya was administered by BN, however, he added the current situation is different as PH control the Putrajaya now.

In the 14th General Election, Umno won 27 seats while PAS won 3 seats in Perak. PH won 29 seats.

Neither commanded a simple majority to form the government.

However, former Umno assemblymen Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin (Sungai Manik) and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah) rendered their support to Ahmad Fazial and PH.