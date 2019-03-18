Mujahid: Rally celebrating peace, harmony at Dataran Merdeka this Saturday

Mujahid said the rally aimed to show Malaysia's rejection of hatred and solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attacks on the Christchurch mosques. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― A rally for peace and solidarity and rejecting hatred is planned to be held at Dataran Merdeka here, coming Saturday, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said the gathering was aimed at showing the world that Malaysia rejected the ideology of hatred and as a sign of solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week

He said, this was decided at a special meeting for peace and harmony among the various religious and ethnic communities, here today.

He was speaking at a press conference after chairing the meeting which was attended by heads of religious and non-governmental organisations.

Last Friday, two terrorist attacks occurred at two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people while dozens more were injured, including three Malaysians. ― Bernama