MPs hail New Zealanders, PM Ardern for show of love and strength in face of adversity

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commended New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for showing compassion towards the suffering of the Muslim community in Christchurch. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Several Malaysian MPs heaped praise upon New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her people for their show of solidarity in the aftermath of last Friday’s deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

The MPs, who joined a debate on an emergency motion in the Dewan Rakyat to condemn the Christchurch mosque massacre, said Ardern’s swift action in tackling the incident and the support extended to victims and their families were commendable.

“As I had mentioned in my speech in the morning, in my motion, the role played by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was not only stern, but showed a very caring personality towards the sufferings of the Muslim community in Christchurch,” Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in his speech.

Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican also shared Anwar’s sentiment.

“The honourable Speaker, I am of the same opinion with Port Dickson. We have to congratulate the leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a woman who has been tested with such a great and heavy tragedy.

“Likewise the determination of the people and authorities, especially the people of New Zealand who rose to reject terrorism,” Reezal added.

Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang also expressed his gratitude to the Muslim leaders in New Zealand, praising them for responding only with love.

“We must also express gratitude to the leaders of the Muslim communities in New Zealand, who responded to terrorism by sending messages of sympaty and love to all who extended help,” he said.

PAS’ Kuala Nerus MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali praised the determination of the non-Muslims in New Zealand who stepped up efforts to protect the Muslim community.

“It has been witnessed now, when there was killing carried out onto Muslims who were praying, not only did the Muslims condemn the incident, but even the non-Muslims protected these Muslims by being willing to form a human chain to allow and grant them the right to perform their prayers,” Mohd Khairuddin said.

The Dewan Rakyat later observed a moment of silence for those who had perished in the deadly shootout.

The attack at the Linwood Mosque and Al-Noor Mosque killed 50 people and injured scores others, who were performing their Friday prayers.

Australian citizen Brenton Harrison Tarrant who has been identified as the alleged shooter has since been charged with murder.

The incident drew global condemnation, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also vowing to amend the country’s gun laws.