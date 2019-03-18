Meteorological Dept: More areas on alert-level as temperatures rise

Children play in the public pool at the KLCC park on a hot day in Kuala Lumpur on October 22, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — A total of 23 areas in Peninsular Malaysia are reported to be on alert-level (level one) with temperatures reaching between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius today, compared to 21 areas yesterday.

Based on the update from the Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MET), as of 5.25pm, three new areas had joined the list, namely Klang in Selangor; and Rembau and Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, Pendang, Kedah remains at level two (heat wave level) with temperatures reaching between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius since yesterday.

The areas listed on level one are Chuping in Perlis; Kota Setar, Sik, Baling and Kulim (Kedah); Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Batang Padang (Perak); Jerantut, Raub, Temerloh, Maran and Bentong (Pahang); Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Sepang and Petaling (Selangor); Tangkak in Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

However, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan which was on level one yesterday, was dropped from the list as temperatures dipped below 35 degrees Celsius today

The heat wave which began yesterday is expected to last till tomorrow (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Sabah and Sarawak recorded daily maximum temperatures of less than 35 degrees Celsius. — Bernama