Malaysians set up relief fund for three shooting victims

People react as they move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16, 2019. ― Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 ― A group of Malaysians in Christchurch has set up a Christchurch Malaysian Relief Fund in aid of the three Malaysians injured in a mass shooting last Friday.

Dr Ahmad Sufian Ab Rahman, Nor Aida Baharuddin and Wahidah Abdullah will be managing the fund, according to a statement issued by the group.

“The purpose of this fund is to immediately relieve and aid the financial burden of affected Malaysian families,” the statement read.

The fund will go towards victims Rahimi Ahmad, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar and their families.

The account will remain open and receive contributions until April 19.

All donations can be made to Christchurch Malaysian Relief Fund, ANZ account number: 06-0817-0689455-00.

As the account was set up by a group of individuals, official receipts could not be issued for donations received.

Those with queries about the donations, may contact Nor Aida at +64221559397 or email [email protected] or Wahidah at +6421551955 or email to [email protected]

Rahimi, Mohd Tarmizi and Mohd Nazril were injured during a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch last Friday.

A total 50 people were killed and many others were injured in the incident.