Malaysian in New Zealand says received outpouring of support from locals

A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after Friday’s mosque attacks in Christchurch March 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― A Malaysian travel agent based in Christchurch, New Zealand, said eight non-Muslim locals have apologised to him since Friday’s mosque shootings.

According to local daily Harian Metro, Mohd Azrol Ruzali said the New Zealanders told him that “this is not New Zealand's culture”.

Tension caused by the attacks also appeared to be subsiding, he observed.

“Many roads that were closed have been reopened.”

“Muslims here can also be seen going through their daily routines outdoors,” the travel agent said.

However, he said the Al Noor mosque, the site of one shooting, remained closed and under police guard.

Along with Christchurch’s Muslim community, Mohd Azrol visited injured Malaysians being treated at Christchurch Hospital last night.

“To ease matters, the hospital management has extended visiting hours to 9pm, compared to 8pm on regular days,” he added.

Mohd Azrol, who is also a friend of shooting victim Rahimi Ahmad, said all the Malaysians’ conditions have improved.

“Even the doctor who is treating Rahimi told me his condition has become more stable, although he is still unconscious,” he added.

According to news reports, the death toll from the Friday shootings have reached 49 people while 39 others were injured including 11 in critical condition.