Lombok quake: DPM offers condolences, pledges assistance to victims

This handout picture taken and released by Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), on March 17, 2019, shows damaged houses after quakes in Selong on the resort island of Lombok. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail offered her condolences to family members of Datin Tai Siew Kim who died in a landslide incident in North Lombok.

“My condolences to family members, friends and community of journalists over the passing of Datin Tai Siew Kim,” she said via Twitter last night.

Earlier, in another Twitter post, she expressed sadness over the news that Malaysians were involved in the disaster.

She added that the Malaysian government through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) was ready to assist Indonesia.

“Sad to hear of the landslide in Lombok which has also claimed the life of a Malaysian. Hopefully, all those affected remain patient and strong.

The Malaysian government via @mynadma is ready to help Indonesia @jokowi,” she said.

Wisma Putra has confirmed that a Malaysian was declared dead while six others are still missing following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake which rocked East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia at 2.07pm local time yesterday.

Tai, 56, served as deputy executive editor-in-chief of Sin Chew Daily.

The statement said Tai and the other six were reported to be at the Tiu Kelep Senaru Waterfall, East Lombok when the quake struck.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had also posted a Tweet saying “Sad over the news of an earthquake that struck East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara this afternoon which also involved some Malaysians. #DoaBuatLombok (#PrayForLombok).

“I am confident that Malaysian representatives in Indonesia will soon provide assistance to the victims and their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister, Maszlee Malik in his tweet said no Malaysian students were involved in the tragedy.

“Sad to receive news of the earthquake which struck Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. Education Malaysia Indonesia and the Malaysian Embassy office in Jakarta have informed that no Malaysian students were involved (in the incident). #DoaUntukLombok.

“My deepest condolences to (family members of) the earthquake-triggered landslide victims, and I sincerely hope we will find our six missing Malaysians soon. # Pray4Lombok,” he said. ― Bernama