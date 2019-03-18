Johor MB: Detailed monitoring throughout state to ensure discharge of chemical waste does not recur

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (seated, centre) said the state government will carry out detailed monitoring throughout Johor to ensure that the discharge of chemical waste by irresponsible parties does not recur. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 17 — The state government will carry out detailed monitoring throughout Johor to ensure that the discharge of chemical waste by irresponsible parties does not recur.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, who gave the assurance, said so far several areas had been identified as the locations for the discharge of waste products.

However, the number and locations of the discharge that had been identified were not stated.

He said that to ensure that the discharge of chemical waste products at Sungai Kim Kim did not recur, the state government would also set up permanent security posts in the areas concerned to monitor the situation at all times.

“The posts will be monitored by the local authorities with two security personnel working in shifts being tasked to look after the area.

“These measures will be implemented after March 20, that is, after the cleaning contractor completed their tasks,” he told reporters after chairing the meeting of the Sungai Kim Kim Disaster Management Committee at Menara Aqabah, Pasir Gudang Municipal Council, here today.

He said that part of the chemical waste gathered had been sent to a factory at Jalan Tembaga, Pasir Gudang to be burnt while the rest would be sent to Bukit Pelanduk, Seremban for disposal.

Meanwhile, regarding the reopening of the 111 schools that were closed following the incident, Osman said the disaster management committee would meet again tonight to get the report of the air quality at the schools concerned.

The report would be given to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik tomorrow to decide on the reopening of the schools. — Bernama