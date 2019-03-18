CM: Immigration autonomy shielded Sarawak from bigotry, extremism

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state must continue to retain its autonomy over immigration as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 18 — Sarawak’s autonomy on immigration should be credited for the state’s religious and racial harmony, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the autonomy has shielded Sarawakians from various undesirable elements from outside the state, including those promoting racial and religious bigotry.

Abang Johari Openg said the state must continue to retain its autonomy over immigration as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“I have also pointed this out to the Steering Committee on the review of Malaysia Agreement (MA63) chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that our immigration autonomy is a right that is not open to any negotiation,” he said in his speech at the Interfaith Forum, held in conjunction with the International Harmony Week, here.

His speech was read by the Sarawak Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

Representatives from Islam, Christianity, Baha’i, Buddhist, Hindu and Tao took part in the forum organised by the Unit for Other Religions in the Chief Minister’s Office, National Unity and Integration Department, Islamic Information Centre and Sarawak Religious Council.

The chief minister reminded the people they must stay united regardless of their personal faith.

“We must not fall into the trap of dwelling on our differences but rather we must celebrate our diversity and draw strength from our various racial and religious backgrounds,” he said.

The chief minister also said Sarawakians are fortunate to inherit a statehood that is naturally diverse in cultural heritage and in religious practices.

“Since the early years, Sarawak has become a meeting point for civilisations from both the East and West, not to mention that from the Malay Archipelago itself.

“For hundreds or maybe thousands of years we have always regarded traders, merchants and people from China, India and the western world as our friends and partners,” he said, adding that the interaction have somehow moulded Sarawakians to become people who are peace loving and are able to accept others in their midst.

He said he is sure that those from the kampongs and longhouses who are a bit older are familiar with the people-to-people interaction among the people of different religions and culture in the past.