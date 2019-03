Armed police are seen following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proposed an emergency motion in the Dewan Rakyat today to debate the recent deadly shooting at a Christchurch mosque in New Zealand.

In his speech, the Port Dickson MP said that the Parliament stands with the stern decision taken by the New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Adern in tackling the incident, and condemned the shootout which claimed 49 lives.

The debate session for the motion is set to begin at 4.30pm.

