Syed Saddiq: Dr M to look into cases of those probed for Women’s Day march

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (right) is pictured with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Asia GT Festival at the Sepang International Circuit March 17, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEPANG, March 17 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will personally look into the cases of those who are being investigated for participating in the controversial International Women’s Day march recently.

The Muar MP told reporters here today that this was conveyed by Dr Mahathir after the last Cabinet meeting.

“For example, in the last Cabinet meeting, we discussed about the Women’s Day march. Some of them are being charged (sic) under the Sedition Act, which we believe, or at least I believe is wrong.

“Again, we need to get the full report from the police, and after the last Cabinet meeting, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself mentioned that he will look into the case,” Syed Saddiq said after attending the Asia GT Festival at the Sepang International Circuit here.

