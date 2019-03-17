Saifuddin: PKR comfortable being the underdog in Rantau by-election

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it is hoped PKR activists, members and leaders would be spurred to work harder to ensure the victory of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in Rantau as the underdog. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

POKOK SENA, March 17 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is comfortable even if its candidate in the Rantau by-election next month is dubbed as the underdog.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it is hoped PKR activists, members and leaders would be spurred to work harder to ensure the victory of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in this situation as the underdog.

“Let Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan be the favourite as he was the former Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan and he obviously has the advantage.

“Nonetheless, we are very optimistic and confident of putting up a tough fight and it would not be a surprise if PH is able to shock Mohamad Hasan,” he told reporters after opening Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pokok Sena Parent Teacher Association annual general meeting here today.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister was commenting on several allegations that the PH candidate and Rembau PKR branch deputy chief, Dr S Streram would be facing an uphill task in the by-election.

Saifuddin said as acting PKR election director, he is proposing to hold a PH Election Committee meeting which would be chaired by PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin soon.

“In the meeting, I will announce the preparations for Rantau by-election... I have also met the PH machinery in Rantau and they are all prepared and raring to go.

“All 14 voting districts have set up their respective voting centres and have identified the weak and strong areas and we hope we could maintain the existing support and increase the voter turnout during the campaign period,” he said.

The Rantau by-election was held after the Federal Court on Feb 18, rejected a petition filed by Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, to set aside the decision of the Seremban Special Election Court on November 16 which declared his victory in Rantau state seat as null and void. — Bernama