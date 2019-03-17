Sabah Environment Dept warns public against open burning

Kota Kinabalu and Kimanis had recorded an API of more than 100 since yesterday while the readings in Sandakan and Keningau were moderate. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 17 — The Sabah Department of Environment (DOE) has warned the public not to carry out open burning after the air pollution index (API) in two districts here reached an unhealthy level.

According to the department, Kota Kinabalu and Kimanis had recorded an API of more than 100 since yesterday while the readings in Sandakan and Keningau were moderate.

“This was caused by bush fires in several areas following the current hot and dry weather. Although the fires have been put out, they still emit smoke,” it said in a statement yesterday, adding that the DOE was identifying the landowners of the burned areas for further action.

The DOE, which said that no discounts would be given to compounds issued during this period, also advised the public to cut down on outdoor activities, stop all outdoor extracurricular activities for students as well as postpone all outdoor gatherings/sports.

It said that since the ban on open burning was enforced in January, it had issued 42 written warnings, three notices and nine compounds as well opened three investigation papers for court action. — Bernama