Prioritise national unity, Guan Eng tells DAP

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — DAP leader Lim Guan Eng urged his party today to build a country they could be proud to pass on to the next generation, as the party celebrates its 53rd anniversary tomorrow.

Lim urged party members to focus on national unity; shared prosperity that brings equal opportunities in jobs, education and business; clean governance while fighting corruption; and rule of law and justice for all.

“As a member of Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, we must focus on national unity with a government that is people-centric and performance-oriented while protecting the environment and basic human rights,” Lim said in a statement.

“PH do not deny that we have faced many challenges, especially on the narrative of national unity that is confronted by irresponsible elements that seek to divide and disrupt us through politics of racism and extremism.

“Exploiting hate and confrontational politics is a weak attempt to hide their inability to competently manage the economy until salaries cannot even be paid, or hide their corruption on an industrial scale until Malaysia is declared a global kleptocracy.”

Lim, who is finance minister, urged Malaysians to stand united to achieve their vision of shared prosperity for all regardless of race, religion or location.

He said constantly reminding Malaysians that PH is the only coalition party that can represent all Malaysians, regardless of demography or geography, was not enough when the people wanted to see how their lives can improve.

“The final test of PH’s success will be the outcome of this question: ‘Are you better off now under PH than under BN?’ If the answer is positive, then PH will have done our duty not only to the rakyat but also to the next generation,” said the finance minister.

“That is why the twin focus must always be on delivering on our promises in the PH general election manifesto, and on providing good jobs, improving household incomes and controlling the cost of living so that the people can enjoy a better life,” Lim added.