Perak MB: No exco revamp anytime soon

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the Perak government will not revamp its executive council line-up anytime soon. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led Perak government will not revamp its executive council (exco) line-up anytime soon, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said he was satisfied with the performance of all 10 exco members in ensuring that the state-level administration functioned smoothly.

“So far, there are no changes in Perak generally, and each year the exco members will return to take their oath in front of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

“Of course our performance can be improved, but so far we are cooperating well. So, I have no problems,” he told reporters after officiating the Sekolah Agama Rakyat Al-Junid sports day in Chemor here today.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Tambun MP, was commenting on rumours that there would be changes to the exco seats held by the Perak PKR, especially after the party’s elections last year.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Chenderiang state assemblyman, urged all parties, including the opposition, to stop spreading negative news regarding the state’s administration.

Commenting on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that he was satisfied with Ahmad Faizal’s performance, the Perak MB said he was touched by the confidence shown in him in leading the state and the Perak PH. — Bernama