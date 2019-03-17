Mukhriz: Youth should look at TVET’s marketability

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the perception that TVET as the second option should stop as TVET graduates have proven to have gained popularity in the industry especially in the era of the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0). — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JITRA, March 17 — Young people have been urged to consider the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for all its advantages while furthering their education, especially in terms of graduates’ marketability.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the perception that TVET as the second option should stop as TVET graduates have proven to have gained popularity in the industry especially in the era of the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0).

“TVET has been through the current paradigm shift and I welcome the industry players to ensure the training carried out to meet the needs of the industry today.

“Therefore, the government transforms and empowers TVET so that it will be the best choice for parents and students as well as to enhance their job marketability,” he said this in his speech at the opening ceremony of the TVET Education Skills Development @Kedah Carnival here today.

He said there were more than 45 institutions in the state offering students various skills, among others, information technology, electrical and electronics, culinary and agriculture.

“Candidates of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), especially those who with results that may not be up to mark, I hope they will take the advantage of this TVET because of the wider job opportunities for those who have the skills to work in the industrial sector in the state,” he said. — Bernama