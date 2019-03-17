Mujahid: Special Marriage Court begins operations in May

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A Special Marriages, Hadhanah (child custody) and Nafkah (maintenance) court which has the authority to confiscate the property of any man who has failed to provide for his ex-wife will take off in May.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the court was now in the final process of getting the views of various parties on its administration, before it is tabled to the Cabinet.

“It is in the final stages, the Attorney-General, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development have given their views.

“Maybe in two weeks’ time, it would be ready to be presented to the Cabinet. After that, it would take between two to three weeks before it is approved,” he told reporters after officiating the Women’s Day 2019 Seminar at the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM).

He said setting up the court was a reflection of the commitment by the Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s government to protect the rights of a woman which have been neglected by her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Mujahid said the three core thrusts of Islamic administration under the PH government — ‘rahmatan lil alamin’ (blessings for all), ‘maqasid syariah’ (syariah compliance) and the Malaysian module — would be tabled to the Conference of Rulers soon.

The three areas were discussed, debated and agreed by the National Council for Islamic Affairs which met for the first time last Thursday under the PH government.

“What was agreed by the council will be informed to the Conference of Rulers. So the Rulers will know what the new government is doing for Islamic affairs,” he said.

The International Women’s Day 2019 which is organised by IKIM and Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (IKRAM) discussed issues relating to women including their participation in society and organisations.

Also present at the launching ceremony of the one-day seminar were IKIM director-general Datuk Prof Dr Azizan Baharuddin and president of IKRAM, Dr Mohd Parid Sheikh Ahmad. — Bernama