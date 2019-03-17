Dr M: Act of violence in Christchurch inhuman

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has described the act of killing Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand two days ago as inhuman. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has described the act of killing Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand two days ago as inhuman.

Describing the incident as a sad one that touched the hearts of Muslims, he said that in such a situation, an even worse act that could be committed by terrorists would be Muslims taking revenge.

“We need to ask ourselves when we take revenge for the act, certainly we cannot do it to the killers because they have been caught and were facing legal action.

“It is highly possible that what will happen is that we will take revenge on people of the same religion, race, history and other aspects that we can link to the terrorists,” he said at the official opening of the 2019 National Level Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation Gathering, here tonight.

Also present at the event were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as well as State Exco members.

So far, the New Zealand authorities had confirmed 49 dead in the terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch when Muslims wanted to perform the Friday prayers and more than 20 people were reported injured.

Commenting further, Dr Mahathir said the al-Quran gave guidance in prohibiting and making several activities mandatory for its followers which would lead to the development of noble values if they were observed.

“Among the teachings found in the al-Quran is that Islam prohibits killing even if the people to be killed are non-Muslims, but Islam prohibits us from killing. But unfortunately we see that Muslims are at war even among themselves, making enemies of others and frequently killing in various places to the extent that the Muslim communities are destroyed in many Muslim countries.

“This happens because while we read the al-Quran, we don’t practice its teachings that killing is banned and that we should not kill,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that such acts would lead to revenge against the Muslims as what happened in Christchurch which killed innocent people.

“If we kill among the Muslims, then we will be placed in hell forever. The belief that we will be go to heaven because we purportedly go to war for religious purposes is incorrect as contained in the al-Quran. In Islam, it is clearly stated that if we kill another Muslim deliberately, then our place is in hell.

“We are not saving the Muslims, in fact we are exposing the Muslims as what we see is happening in New Zealand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir urged the Muslims in this country to practice islamic lifestyle and appreciate the al-Quran.

“The al-Quran is the best guidance for all Muslims. We must read, memorise and understand as well as practice the teachings in our daily life,”he added. — Bernama