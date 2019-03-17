Dawn blaze destroys 30 houses in Sandakan

A fire razed some 30 houses in Sandakan early this morning. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Some 30 houses in Kampung Air, Sandakan, were destroyed in a fire early this morning, Bernama reported.

Fire and Rescue Department Sabah’s Sandakan Zone chief Anddre Andrew said he had led a team to the scene after being alerted at 5.28am.

“One man suffered burns to his hands and he had received treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Service at the scene. The victim has been sent to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Anddre said the fire was brought under control at about 6.30am.

Berita Harian, meanwhile, cited a source in the Fire and Rescue Department as saying that more than 100 people have been left homeless.