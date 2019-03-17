Christchurch shooting Malaysian victim still in ICU

Rokiah showing a picture of her son, Rahimi Ahmad, who was injured in the mass shooting in New Zealand. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, March 17 — A Malaysian victim in the Christchurch mosque attack, Rahimi Ahmad is showing positive signs and will have to undergo a follow-up surgery tomorrow.

Rahimi, 39, a milk factory worker in New Zealand was shot twice during the attack at Al-Noor Jumaat Mosque on Friday, is still depending on a respiratory machine in the Intensive Care Unit, will undergo an operation to remove bullet fragments tomorrow.

Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz said Rahimi’s mother, Rokiah Mohammad and his brother Rosdi Ahmad arrived at Christchurch International Airport at about 5am and rushed to Christchurch Hospital where all Malaysian victims were being treated.

“We were told by the hospital that Rahimi’s injuries showed signs of recovery but he needed to undergo a surgical washout tomorrow,” he said in a WhatsApps message here today.

Yesterday, Azrul and Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh representing the state government accompanied Rahimi’s mother, Rokiah, 65, and brother Rosdi, 42, left Penang International Airport at 3.30pm yesterday to check out Rahimi’s condition.

Meanwhile, Azrul and Phee also visited another two Malaysian victims, Mohd Tarmizi and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar awarded at the same hospital.

Mohd Tarmizi who was injured on the back is expected to have another surgery tomorrow while Nazril who was injured on the leg and back need to also have a surgical washout.

“But what is worrying is that we understand Tarmizi’s son, Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmiz, 17, had yet to be found. We hope Haziq will be found safe,” he said.

He also called on Malaysians to pray for the speedy recovery of all victims here. — Bernama