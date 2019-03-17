Anwar ‘appoints’ 500 people as Rantau by-election machinery

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during an event to announce the Rantau by-electino candidate in Membau, Negri Sembilan March 17, 2019. Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Mar 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today appointed an audience of about 500 people to become the Pakatan Harapan information coordinators for the Rantau by-election.

In wrapping up his speech during the event to introduce the PKR Rantau candidate Dr S. Streram here, Anwar claimed that the audience does not need appointment letters for the position, should they be questioned by the Election Commission (EC).

“I want you to take a video, so when people ask, you can prove it I cannot give a letter to each one of you.

“If SPR asks where the letter is, here, show them the video instead,” he told the audience as the crowd cheered on.

The Rantau by-election will be on April 13 while nomination is on March 30.

Dr Streram was announced as the candidate on March 11, and the ruling party had today held an event to introduce the candidate to the Rantau constituents, although the campaign period has not officially begun.

Also present at the event were DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang, Parti Amanah Negara communication director Khalid Samad, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Negri Sembilan chairman Tan Sri Rais Yatim, and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Earlier, Anwar said he had given Dr Streram a second shot at contesting the seat as he said the latter was denied his rights in the last general election and that he was selected for his humanitarian heart.

The Port Dickson MP had cited Dr Streram’s past humanitarian acts in conflict countries, such as Sudan and Afghanistan, as examples of his humanitarian works in medically assisting Muslim victims.

“He is an Indian and a Hindu, and yet he went to Afghanistan, and Sudan, to help the Muslims who were hurt which is why I did not have the heart to change (the candidate).

“Keadilan gave a list and asked to choose it was hard to choose as they were my good friends, loyal friends, who have fought for the party,” said the Pakatan Harapan de facto leader.

Dr Streram was denied into the nomination centre in the last May 9 election, which ultimately led to Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s uncontested win being nullified by an Election Court.