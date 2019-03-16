Sultan and Sultanah of Kedah saddened by violent incidents in Christchurch

The Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff are pictured at the honours award ceremony at Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Star, January 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, March 16 — The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff today expressed their condolences and sympathies to families of the victims involved in the violent incidents at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand yesterday.

Private Secretary to Sultan Sallehuddin, Col (Hon) Datuk Elmi Yusoff , in a statement to Bernama today, said that the royal couple was deeply saddened by what had occurred and hoped that all family members of the victims affected were strong in facing the challenge.

“His Highness was also informed that one of the victims was from Kedah. He deeply regretted what had happened. Hopefully, the family of Mohd Tarmizi Shuib faced the challenge with patience,”he said.

Elmi said the Sultan of Kedah also expressed hope that such an incident would not happen in future because many innocent people, especially Muslims who were said to be performing their Friday Prayers had been killed in in the armed attack.

He said that following the incident, Sultan Sallehuddin had said that Muslims in this country must be united and strengthened their resolve in the efforts to face enemies of Muslims in their endeavours to find ways of damaging the image of the Islamic religion.

“Tuanku Sultan said the spirit to strengthen the congregation during prayers must also be interpreted in the daily life of Muslims. Sultan Sallehuddin calls on the people to be united in upholding the wishes of God the Almighty regardless of one’s political leanings,”he said.

The media reported that at least 49 innocent victims died in the incident while 48 others were injured.

Today, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah also confirmed that three Malaysian nationals were reported injured in the incident while another was still reported missing and had yet to be traced.

Those who were injured were Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 46, from Kedah; Rahimi Ahmad, 39, from Penang dan Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46 from Kelantan and another individual who is still missing is Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, who is the son of shooting victim, Mohd Tarmizi. — Bernama