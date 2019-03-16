PTPTN collects RM1.13b in deposit for 2018

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, March 16 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) managed to achieve National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) deposits amounting to RM1.13 billion last year.

Its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said this was the highest amount ever recorded by PTPTN since SSPN was launched in 2004.

“A total of 678,829 accounts were opened, the highest number in PTPTN history,”he told reporters after the ‘Satu Hati’ programme organised by Pertubuhan Sahabat Anak Negeri Sembilan in collaboration with PTPTN.

The programme launched by Yayasan Budi chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim saw 250 children of less fortunate families receiving SSPN savings certificates.

Elaborating Wan Saiful said the increase in savings in 2018 showed that more and more people in the country have begun to realise the importance of financial planning for their children’s future.

“This marked increase is due to persistent and consistent efforts by PTPTN and the government in encouraging people to save for educational purposes. The tax relief incentive for parents have also contributed to the increase,” he added. — Bernama