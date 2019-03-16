PKR to leave it to Parliament to decide on PAC chairman’s post

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said PKR will let the Parliament decide on Beluran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee’s position as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee chairman. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, March 16 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will let the Parliament decide on Beluran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee’s position as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this was because the appointment was under the jurisdiction and responsibility of the Parliament.

“PKR’s stand is that, until or when Ronald was appointed, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had fulfilled its promise.

“Up till now, no further discussion has been held about it at the party level because our focus is on the Rantau state by-election,” he told reporters after the Perak PKR leadership meeting here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed that Ronald would remain as PAC chairman despite having joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu).

The decision, however, was criticised by some who claimed that it was not in line with the promises set out in the PH manifesto in the 14th General Election.

In another development, Saifuddin, who is also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said PKR was ready for the April 13 Rantau by-election and would announce its candidate tomorrow.

He said they were making the announcement earlier in order for the party machinery at all levels to be geared up systematically and efficiently.

Commenting on PH’s chances in the by-election, the Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP explained that he was optimistic of victory despite Rantau being a Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold. — Bernama