Not yet a year, Perak Umno demands MB show Pakatan’s successes

Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pic) said he had told Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal that if the latter had no idea on how to move the state forward, there was no harm for him to continue what BN started. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 8 — Perak Umno has thrown down the gauntlet at Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s feet, demanding the mentri besar list down his state administration’s achievements since coming to power.

Its chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad claimed that after 10 months of Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule, locals are still waiting for the “feel good” factor that was promised with the change of government in Election 2018.

“In its 14th general election manifesto, they promised the sky and the moon that left Barisan Nasional wondering can it be done and insisted the people gave them a chance.

“Now after 10 months, Perakians are still waiting to see where is the state heading,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman said he had told Ahmad Faizal that if the latter had no idea on how to move the state forward, there was no harm for him to continue what BN started.

“So far he has thrown out the Aman Jaya tagline and replace it with Harapan. All applications for funding forms now has the word Harapan,” he added.

Saarani said he would raise the matter at the state assembly sitting next month.

“He had announced the Aman Jaya tagline would be replaced, but he remained mum on what is the replacement. If you announced the tagline would be dropped, you need to come up with a replacement,” he said.

Citing his former boss Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir as an example, Saarani said the Pangkor assemblyman had meet the people sessions at district levels to help solve their problems.

“What has Peja done in his 10 months?” Saarani asked, referring to Ahmad Faizal by his nickname.

“He even fought with Orang Asli. His Tambun Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy chief also quarrelled with him,” he added.

As the mentri besar, Saarani said Ahmad Faizal needs to solve the people’s problems.

“During the implementation of GST and to alleviate the people’s economic burden, BN had Kedai Bergerak 1 Amanjaya that sells essential items at lower price.

“When people complained of poor transportation in the state, we had Perak Transit. But in 10 months of its existence, PH has failed to produce anything tangible,” he added.