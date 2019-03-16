Mustapa calls for support from Pakatan to raise people’s issues at Kelantan assembly

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed called for support from Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) colleagues to come forward and raise any issues relating to the people at the Kelantan state assembly on Monday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JELI, March 16 — Ayer Lanas state assemblyman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed called for support from Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) colleagues to come forward and raise any issues relating to the people at the Kelantan state assembly on Monday.

Mustapa said the measure was important as he was the sole representative of PH in the Kelantan state assembly sitting this time.

“I need support from PH friends from outside the hall to bring up issues of interest to the people.

“This is my first initiative as opposition in the state government, so I need the cooperation from PH colleagues in Kelantan,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Jeli parliamentary Motorcycle Lubricant Oil Changing Programme at the Jeli Rest and Services stop, here today.

Mustapa, who was former Kelantan Umno liaison committee chairman, joined the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) after the 14th General Election (GE14) last year.

He said he now had a big responsibility as the sole representative of the Federal government in the Kelantan state assembly.

“The mood is definitely changing, so I have to take a wait and see approach to issues brought up at the sitting,” he said. — Bernama