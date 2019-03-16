Minister: Govt to assist in sending victims’ families to NZ

Rokiah showing a picture of her son, Rahimi Ahmad, who was injured in the mass shooting in New Zealand. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

KUANTAN, March 16 — The government will be assisting to bring families of victims injured in the terrorist incident at Al Noor Mosque, Christchurch, New Zealand yesterday to the country to enable them to give support to the victims involved.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the government is concerned with the welfare of victims and will ensure all of them received the best treatment apart from assisting to bear the cost of medication.

“Wisma Putra is making the arrangement as some injured victims have their family members like children and parents in Malaysia.

“We will try to manage their travel there and pray the three injured Malaysians would recover,” he told reporters after opening Sekolah Kebangsaan Indera Mahkota Utama Parent Teacher Association annual general meeting here today.

Saifuddin also confirmed so far three Malaysians were reported injured in the incident while another is still missing.

The injured Malaysians are Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 46, from Kedah; Rahimi Ahmad, 39, from Penang and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46, from Kelantan, while another person who is still missing is Mohd Haziq Mohd Shuib, 17, the son of the shot victim, Mohd Shuib.

“I understand the three of them are in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery to remove bullets from their wounds.

“Another son of Mohd Shuib, Mohd Haris is being treated at a children hospital here for trauma following the terrorist attack.

“Meanwhile, Mohd Haziq is still missing, I understand in the incident, some witnesses saw him running with his father but the father was shot... We do not know where is he, we hope he is hiding somewhere,” he said.

Following the incident, he said the government ordered two employees from the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington apart from a senior officer from Wisma Putra to assist. — Bernama