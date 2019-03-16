Minister: Cabinet will choose Nurul Izzah’s replacement at TVET taskforce

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar vacated the position along with all her other positions in PKR in December, following allegations of nepotism in the government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, March 16 — M. Kulasegaran said he is leaving the appointment of a new chairman for the Technical and Vocational Education Training Empowerment Committee (TVET) to the Cabinet.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar vacated the position along with all her other positions in PKR in December, following allegations of nepotism in the government.

The human resources minister also said there was no rush to choose a replacement.

“The committee can still go on despite not having its chairman there,” he said.

He said there are mechanisms in place to ensure the committee is able to perform its functions temporarily even without a head.

“My ministry and the Education Ministry are working together. At the end of the day, it is the officers who are doing the thing,” he added.

The committee is tasked with improving the country’s vocational education system.

Kulasegaran also explained that the PKR MP’s departure did not disrupt the committee’s review.

“We will have a conference in either April or May to present the findings of the committee,” he said.

The minister then credited the committee with improving awareness on vocational training and its innovations.

He said his ministry was also aiming to increase vocational training enrolment by increasing TVET hours.

“Now its operating hours is from 8am to 5pm. We are discussing with TVET directors to extend its hours to 11pm so that those working can study part time there.

“There are many types of training available. We are also getting specialised lecturers,” he added.