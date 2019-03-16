MB: Perak Opposition to remain in opposition position

TANJUNG MALIM, March 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue in the same position as the state government when the State Legislative Assembly convenes next month and the opposition will remain in their block. Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said claims on a change of mentri besar is only an attempt by some quarters who want to see political instability in the state. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said claims on a change of mentri besar is only an attempt by some quarters who want to see political instability in the state.

“The government is running well, relations among PH component parties is strong, even if Umno and PAS were to merge, it is their problem but PH will remain intact.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after opening the 2019/2021 biennial general meeting of Ikatan Mandailing Malaysia-Indonesia (IMAMI) at Dewan Seri Tanjung here today.

He was commenting on a denial by Dr Mahahtir that he had agreed with the Perak Exco to replace the present Perak Mentri Besar. — Bernama