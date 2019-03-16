Man, two children on bike killed after falling into path of police truck

A general view of the scene of accident at KM 1.9 Jalan Machang-Pasir Puteh in Machang March 15, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/ Malaysian Response Team

MACHANG, March 16 — A man, his seven-year-old son and daughter, five, were run over by a police truck after the motorcycle they were on was earlier hit by a bus at KM 1.9 Jalan Machang-Pasir Puteh here at about 9pm yesterday.

Machang acting police chief ASP Mohd Shamsuri Mohd Zain identified the victims as Mohd Azni Mohd Zaki, 34, Muhammad Aryan Zikri,7 and Nur Amna Nafeesa.

He said the girl was seated in front while the boy behind the father.

“The bus heading from Machang to Pasir Puteh hit the motorcycle in the rear as the father was about to make a turn at a junction. All three fell onto the road and were hit by the police truck which was coming from the opposite direction,” he told Bernama.

He said the bus driver, aged 44, had been detained to facilitate investigations.

The victims’ bodies were sent to to the Machang Hospital. — Bernama