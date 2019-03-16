Injured Malaysian in NZ shooting stable after surgery but in pain, says wife

Armed police are seen following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, March 16 ― “It hurts” ― was the only response from Nazril Hisham Omar, 46, one of the Malaysian nationals injured in the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday when his wife, Assoc. Prof Dr Zurinawati Mohyi, contacted him at Christchurch Hospital at 6am today.

According to Zurinawati, Nazril Hisham was in a semi-conscious state, but in stable condition, as he had just underwent a surgery.

“A friend there contacted me, telling me that a nurse attending to my husband wanted me to call him and when I called him, I asked, ‘How are you, are you ok’, he said ‘it hurts’, and when I asked ‘do you remember me?’, he said ‘yes’.

“I also spoke to the nurse attending to my husband and she said ‘ he's good, he's with us’,” said Zurinawati, adding that, according to her son, Muhammad Haqiem Daniel, 18, her husband would have to go for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) before going for another surgery.

“From a video-call by Muhammad Haqiem Daniel, I can see that my husband is injured on both legs and back,” she told reporters when met at her house at Section 8 here today.

Zurinawati, who is a senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Puncak Alam campus, said she and her eldest son, Muhammad Haiqal Daniel, 20, would leave for New Zealand today.

“Thanks to UiTM for sponsoring our tickets,” she said.

Her husband and their three school-going children ― Muhammad Haqiem Daniel, Muhammad Hazieq Daniel, 14, and Muhammad Hazriq Daniel, 10, ― are now living in Christchurch.

The Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that two Malaysians were injured in the mass shootings. However, it was reported that a third Malaysian was injured in the incident, which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has labelled as terrorism.

The mass shootings had claimed the lives of at least 49 people and injured dozens more. ― Bernama