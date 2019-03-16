Health Minister: It wasn’t medical staff who denied treatment for child in Pasir Gudang

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (3rd left) said the incident happened outside the stadium’s premises at the gate and was beyond the medical providers who would have assisted the mother and child. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 16 — The Health Ministry today clarified that it wasn’t medical providers who had refused a patient seeking treatment for suspected fume inhalation due to not having an identification card at the temporary medic base here.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said all medical workers will accept emergency cases and give immediate treatment irrespective if they have their identification cards with them or not.

“Our staff knows this and it is regrettable that the situation happened. I apologise,” he said.

In the incident, a 39-year-old mother claim she was denied medical treatment for her one-year-old child due to suspected fume inhalation only because she forgot to bring her baby’s MyKid.

It was learned that the mother was barred from entering the gates to seek immediate medical treatment as she failed to provide her baby’s MyKid identity card.

Dr Dzulkefly said that the incident had happened outside the stadium’s premises at the gate and was beyond the medical providers who would have assisted the mother and child.

“As health providers, we know the standard operating procedure (SOP) involving patients.

“We may have to review the SOP for those manning the entrances to avoid a similar occurrence,” said Dr Dzulkefly during a press conference at the Ground Control Centre and medic base at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium here.