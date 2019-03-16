Cops seize drugs worth RM28.8m in Melaka

police also detained two men including a Singaporean believed to be the ‘chemist’ for the syndicate, aged 53 and 60, during the raid.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR GAJAH, March 16 — The Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department seized RM28.8 million worth of drugs and crippled a drug-processing laboratory during a raid at the Alor Gajah Small and Medium Industries Park on Wednesday.

Its deputy director, DCP Zulkifli Ali, said police also detained two men including a Singaporean believed to be the ‘chemist’ for the syndicate, aged 53 and 60, during the raid.

“A 48-year-old man was detained separately at a house in Gadong, here, in connection with the case.

“Police managed to confiscate 285.6 kg of ecstasy powder, 6.2kg of syabu powder and 562 ecstasy pills weighing 117 grammes.

“In addition, various types of drug paraphernalia, including machines and moulds to make ecstasy pills were also seized. This is believed to be the largest drug processing lab discovered in the country so far,” he told a news conference at the Alor Gajah Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Zulkifli said police also seized four cars, a motorcycle and a jet ski worth RM337,080 besides cash amounting to RM2,080.

“All the individuals will be remanded for seven days until March 20 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he added. — Bernama