Doctor says 70-90pc of cases at Pasir Gudang medic base due to panic (VIDEO)

A woman is assisted into the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium medic base for treatment March 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 16 — 70 to 90 per cent of cases of people receiving treatment at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium medic base here, were due to panic following numerous rumours and untruths spread on the toxic wastes pollution in the KimKim River, last week.

Mercy Malaysia clinical psychologist Dr Azlina Roszy Mohd Gaffar said that, based on monitoring and observations up to yesterday, it was found that most of the cases referred there were related to panic.

‘‘(They) were anxious and worried because they did not know what to do and they had actually panicked.

‘‘So, when they panicked, they have symptoms such as hyperventilation or short of breath which is often compounded with problems they already have,’’ she told reporters at the stadium here.

Melawat Medic Base Stadium Pasir Gudang dan dengar apa yang dikatakan oleh ahli psikologi klinikal Dr Azlina. Menurut beliau, 75-90% kes semalam adalah hyperventilation yang disebabkan oleh anxiety, panik dan kerisauan. Mereka boleh pulang selepas ditenangkan (tanpa perubatan). pic.twitter.com/ko63NJXpne — Yeo Bee Yin (@yeobeeyin) 16 March 2019

In addition, Dr Azlina said air pollution also impacted badly on those who had asthma and heart problems, and panic would also worsen their conditions.

‘‘If not alleviated, we will admit them and they will be treated in accordance with the stipulated procedure. However, after we have seen, for sometime, for example, half-an-hour, one hour, and he feels better and is improving, and we see no other symptoms, it is indeed anxiety or panic,’’ she added.

In addition, panic too would also result in some people getting rashes, itch and headache, she said.

As of midnight, 65 new patients were warded due to the chemical wastes pollution, making the number of those who were still being treated at hospitals at 371 people.

As of 3pm yesterday, 4,035 people were treated due to the chemical wastes pollution. — Bernama