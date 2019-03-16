Agong condemns mass shootings at Christchurch mosques

Flowers and signs are seen at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch March 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has condemned Friday’s deadly attacks against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, expressing deep sadness over the incidents.

The King also hoped that the culprits would be brought to justice.

“His Majesty is deeply saddened by the shooting incidents that were reported at the Al-Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch that claimed the lives of 49 people,” said a statement from Istana Negara issued by Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

“His Majesty condemns this senseless act on innocent civilians and hopes that those responsible for this crime be brought to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and those who are mourning lost loved ones,” it said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also hoped and prayed for speedy recovery of Malaysian nationals who were injured in the shootings.

The Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that two Malaysians were injured in the mass shootings. However, it was reported that a third Malaysian was injured in the incident which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has labelled as terrorism. — Bernama