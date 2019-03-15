Sabah Parks to open hostels for more climbers to Mount Kinabalu

Currently, climbers up to Mount Kinabalu may choose to stay at the Suter Sanctuary Lodges, Sabah Park’s Lemaing hostel or Mountain Torq’s Pendant Hut.

KOTA KINABALU, March 15 — Sabah Parks will add accommodation atop Mount Kinabalu from April 1 to allow for more simultaneous climbers.

Its director Jamili Nais said the two new hostels — named Mondokou and Kinatoki — will be opened in Panar Laban next to the existing rest house there.

“They will be able to accommodate 40 climbers, so raising the current limit of climbers from 135 to 175 per day,” he said.

The hostels, named after two rivers in the area, will be open to all climbers regardless of nationality.

“More details will be announced later. But first we will launch it by inviting media and friends of Sabah Parks to climb up on April 1st, where they will be flagged off by the state tourism, culture and environment minister,” said Nais.

Currently, climbers up to Mount Kinabalu may choose to stay at the Suter Sanctuary Lodges, Sabah Park’s Lemaing hostel or Mountain Torq’s Pendant Hut.

Since the 2015 earthquake, Sabah Parks have limited climbers to 135 per day.

Demand for permits has also risen despite the price hike.