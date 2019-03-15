Public still seen ignoring directive to wear face mask in Pasir Gudang

Emergency medical staff bringing a primary school student from SK Tanjung Puteri Resort to receive treatment for breathing difficulties at the Taman Pasir Putih multipurpose hall in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — Residents around Pasir Gudang nearby Sungai Kim Kim have been spotted ignoring the authorities’ instructions on wearing face masks while outdoors.

Checks by Bernama around Taman Pasir Putih and Kampung Bukit Pulai found many who ignored the directive while chemical cleaning works are still being carried out in their area.

One of the residents, only known as Samad, 33, said he decided to take off his mask as the situation had improved, although there were still traces of the smell from the chemical.

“If we compare it to the first day of the incident, the river looked almost black, but today, the river has returned to its original colour.

“So I decided not to wear my face mask as it feels uncomfortable,” he told Bernama here today.

His friend, who only wished to be known as Sofi, 43, said he did not wear a mask as it was too expensive.

“The authorities asked us to wear an R95 face mask but it is about RM18 each and requires to be changed daily, so it’s burdensome for someone like me who is self-employed,” he said, expressing hoped that the contamination could be cleaned up soon so that residents could resume their daily activities. — Bernama