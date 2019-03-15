Police cripple international drug syndicate, nab seven suspects

Johor police busted an international drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of seven members last Wednesday. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — Johor police busted an international drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of seven members last Wednesday.

Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Lukas Aket said the arrests were made following raids on several houses and condominium units in Taman Mount Austin from 11am to 3pm.

He said those detained were four local men aged between 18 and 45, two local women aged between 29 and 43 and a 35-year-old Indonesian man.

“Police also seized various drugs, suspected to be syabu, cocaine and ecstasy worth RM850, 000, believed to be for the local and Indonesian markets,” he told a press conference at the Johor police headquarters, here today.

He said four vehicles namely a Mercedes Benz, Toyota Vellfire, Honda Civic and Proton Waja, jewellery tems, luxury wrist watches and RM82, 000 in cash were also seized during the raids.

“Total seizure amounted to RM429,600,” he said adding that the suspects were being remanded for between three and six days. — Bernama