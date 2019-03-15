Penang rep confirms Malaysian hurt in New Zealand terror attacks from Bayan Lepas

Emergency services personnel transport a stretcher carrying a person at a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still video image. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 15 — Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz has confirmed that one of the victims in the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand earlier today is from Penang.

He said the victim, Rahimi Ahmad, 39, hails from Kampung Binjai in Bayan Lepas.

“I have received information that there are other Malaysians involved in the incident and we will pray and hope for their safety,” he said in a brief statement today.

Azrul condemned the inhuman attack aimed at Muslims performing their Friday prayers in a mosque.

The state assemblyman is expected to visit Rahimi’s family in Kampung Binjai later this evening.

It was reported in the New Zealand Herald that Rahimi, 39, went for Friday prayers at Masjid Al Noor with his 11-year-old son at about 1pm.

His son was playing outside and taken to safety at a house next door when gunshots rang out while Rahimi was believed to be still inside the mosque.

His wife, Azila, was quoted as saying she is still waiting for news of what had happened to Rahimi.

The Malaysian High Commission in Wellington reportedly confirmed that two Malaysians were injured and receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to news reports, the mass shootings occurred at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island.

It was reported that at least 49 people were killed and dozens injured in the incident.