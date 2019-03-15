Penang assemblymen to fly to NZ to visit Malaysian injured in mosque attack

Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz (left) speaking on the phone with Norazila as Rokiah (second from left) and relatives waited for updates Rahimi Ahmad. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, March 15 — Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz and state exco Phee Boon Poh will be flying to New Zealand tomorrow to visit Malaysian Rahimi Ahmad, one of the victims in the Christchurch shooting earlier today.

According to Azrul, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had instructed him and Phee to visit Rahimi Ahmad, 36, who is in critical condition in Christchurch.

“It was decided that we will be representing the state government to visit the victim who was from Penang,” he said in a brief Whatsapp message.

Phee, who is welfare and caring society state committee chairman, had just returned from an official visit to Kenya.

Earlier this evening, Azrul visited Rahimi’s family in Kampung Binjai in Bayan Lepas.

He made a long-distance call to Rahimi’s wife, Norazila Wahid, 39, and she informed them that Rahimi will be undergoing a second operation to remove a bullet from his spine.

He had earlier undergone an operation to remove a bullet from his abdomen.

Azrul, Phee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Marzuki Yahya have arranged to fly Rahimi’s mother, Rokiah Mohammad and his brother, Rashidi, to New Zealand tomorrow.

The mother and son will be flying to New Zealand at about 3.30pm tomorrow.

Rahimi, a technician in a factory there, is one of the many injured in a mass shooting incident in two mosques in Christchurch.

The mass shooting killed up to 49 people and police has arrested four suspects in connection with the incident.