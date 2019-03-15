NZ mosque attacks: Perak mufti urges calm among Muslim community

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Dr Harussani Zakaria has advised Muslims not to act rashly following the shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 15 — Perak Mufti Tan Sri Dr Harussani Zakaria has advised Muslims not to act rashly following the shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which claimed more than 40 lives today.

He also urged Muslims not to make any assumptions about the motives of the suspects involved, and to leave it up to the relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

“If we respond (rashly), and innocent people get hurt, that is not good.

“Muslims cannot act rashly as it may escalate to physical violence, we cannot take such actions,” he told reporters after attending a programme with rural students at Sekolah Agama Bantuan Maahad Al-Ummah here.

According to media reports, the mass shootings had claimed the lives of at least 49 people and injured dozens more. — Bernama